Trump promises to "get tough" after NYC explosion

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told supporters in Colorado Springs, Colorado he vows to get "tough and smart and vigilant" after learning of an explosion in Manhattan that left at least 29 injured.

"Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York, and nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump said.

"It's a terrible thing that's going on in our world, in our country, and we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant," he added.