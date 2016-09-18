Advert
Sunday, September 18, 2016, 07:56

Trump promises to "get tough" after NYC explosion

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told supporters in Colorado Springs, Colorado he vows to get "tough and smart and vigilant" after learning of an explosion in Manhattan that left at least 29 injured.  

"Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York, and nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump said.

"It's a terrible thing that's going on in our world, in our country, and we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant," he added.   

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New York shaken by 'intentional'...

  2. Watch: Sinkhole leaks 215 million...

  3. Former Italian President Ciampi passes away

  4. Middle East wars have a far bigger...

  5. Belgium reports first case of euthanasia...

  6. 'Obama was born in the USA,' Donald...

  7. 'Refugees welcome' - thousands chant in...

  8. Security tight for Bratislava EU summit

  9. TNT traces on EgyptAir plane debris...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed