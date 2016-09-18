City of angels, city of glam

As we travelled down the West Coast of the US towards Los Angeles, we found out the hard way that the rumors are true - the traffic is heavy, and the heat and humidity are high. Being from an overpopulated island, I was somewhat used to both these issues from back home. However, we had places to see, so we headed on out.

Our first stop was Hollywood Boulevard. We walked past the TCL Chinese Theatre, where a movie premiere was to be held that evening, raising my hopes to spot a few actors. No luck. Instead, the closest thing I came to celebrities was their name on the floor, while taking a trip down the Walk of Fame. Although it was amusing to see some of my favorite artists being honored, it was the most touristic place I had ever been to. I even considered buying a mini Oscar statue awarding myself ‘best daughter of the year’. That’s when I realised it was time to move on.

We drove upward through some hills to get a higher vantage point to see the iconic Hollywood sign. It had an old, vintage look, as it stood huge and crooked on the highest of hills. From our position, we also got an aerial view of downtown LA, the livelier, more congested part of the city. Our hotel was located in downtown, surrounded by bars, restaurants, and clubs. The area felt a bit unsafe, especially at night. I would have much preferred an accommodation closer to the beach. Having said that, we gradually found out that no matter where you stay, transportation is a necessity. It’s a huge city with very dispersed points of interest, so the best way of reaching them would be with something that has wheels. Sadly, we didn’t have our own vehicle. We were dropped off at the centre and then had to make our own way around. My friends and I were, what we liked to call ourselves, spontaneous, rather than admitting that we never planned anything. This led us to getting lost very often.

One time while winging it, we were lost in what seemed to be the middle of nowhere. Like a gift from the heavens, we came across a guy in a buggy, his job being to give free rides to strangers in order to promote the adverts printed on his vehicle. Win-win. We jumped in and requested that he drop us off at the nearest bus stop to catch a city sightseeing bus.

I’ve been on sightseeing buses in Europe, and the speaker on the audio guide does not stop talking about the rich history of the city and its architecture. In LA, however, it was different. Many times, I checked to see if my audio guide was broken or muted, because I couldn’t hear anything. The problem wasn’t a technical one, but the lack of interesting things to be said. On the rare occasion that we actually heard something, it would be along the lines of; “To your right, is the restaurant with the biggest burgers in the city.” Doesn’t come close to listening to facts about the fall of the Roman Empire, but we’ll take it anyway.

As we cruised through the palm tree-lined streets, envy struck. We got a glimpse of the amazing villas around Beverly Hills, certain that the hidden ones were much more fascinating. We walked along glamorous Rodeo Drive, mastering the art of window-shopping. “Another time,” I told myself hopefully. At the end of the road was an engraved sign, ‘Via Rodeo’, complemented by a mini-fountain and a cobbled side street, evidently inspired by Italy.

As the name suggests, Venice is also Italian-inspired, named so because of its canals. A charming part of Los Angeles, it was my favourite part of the city, mainly for one reason – the beach. Venice Beach is everything you could hope for when it comes to the seaside. The beach spans for miles, with golden sand as far as the eye can see. The promenade was bustling, so we decided to follow the herd and opted to rent out bicycles. I’m quite the hesitant cyclist and lack a lot of confidence. When anybody came close to me, I panicked and lost control, so they should really consider themselves lucky that I didn’t knock them down. We cycled along the lengthy promenade, passing by several vibrant shops selling clothes, surf equipment, juices, and any item typically found by the beach. Each shop was a different bold color than the next, decorated with artistic murals on their façade, one more attractive than the other.

We eventually arrived at the picturesque Santa Monica Pier. It was full of life and colour, with children’s lively laughter being heard coming off the amusement rides. The iconic Ferris wheel stood prominently at the end of the pier. We casually strolled along, stopping for a churro as a quick bite, and an ice cream for cooling off, as we watched beachgoers wade into the ocean and enjoy their time on the sand.

Cycling back, I realised how active the locals are. The promenade was packed with joggers, cyclists, roller-bladers, and skate boarders, usually accompanied by their furry friends. Even the dogs are fit here. We came across an adult playground. The area had various kinds of equipment, such as tight ropes, hanging rings, and monkey bars. The brave ones on the apparatus displayed their level of fitness, making it look easy, which half encouraged me to give it a try, until I recalled the lack of my upper body strength.

Moving on, it was time to drop off our bikes, so we walked along the promenade instead. We stumbled upon Muscle Beach, an outdoor gym the purpose of which is partly to train, and partly to parade around topless, showing a live exhibit of a sculpted body. One of the members there may as well have been The Hulk’s stunt double, and was happy to pose for photos for a tip. Further on was a skatepark – children and adults of all ages flying high with their bikes or boards, with a sense of being carefree. My self-esteem lowered, I took all these signs as a message. I should probably get back to training. However, I finally came across something familiar, that I was actually good at. Somewhat intimidated by the big guys on court, I stood by the sideline and watched part of an outdoor basketball game. With palm trees and the ocean just behind me, I really couldn’t stop myself from stepping in and shooting around, ridding myself of all my accumulated laziness guilt.

We stepped onto the warm sand and walked along the beach, splashing our feet in the cold water. In the distance, Santa Monica Pier lit up in gold. The sky was an array of fiery orange and red colors, as the sun set behind the horizon. A lifeguard stepped out of his booth as he looked out onto the swimmers. Surfers made the most of the day’s last light, while some others scouted for good spots to take on waves. We walked aimlessly along the beach, reminiscing about our day’s adventures. What a perfect way to end such an amazing time on the Californian coast.