Rosberg wins Singapore GP and retakes championship lead
Nico Rosberg has won the Singapore formula one grand prix and regained the championship lead from Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who finished third.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was a close second, having gained fast on Rosberg in the final laps while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was at the heels of Hamilton at the end, but finished fourth.
His team-mate Sebastial Vettel impressed, coming fifth after having started last.
Red Bull's Verstappen was sixth and Fernando Alonso of McLaren a distant seventh.
The result lifts Rosberg on to 273 points with six rounds remaining, eight clear of Hamilton with Ricciardo a distant third in the title race.
THE RESULT
1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:55:48.950
2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:00.488
3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:08.038
4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:10.219
5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.694
6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 01:11.197
7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 01:29.198
8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:51.062
9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:51.557
10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 01:59.952
11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap
12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap
13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap
14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap
15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap
16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap
17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap
18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps
r. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18 laps r. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 26 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 61 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 61 laps.
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
