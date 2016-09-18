Rosberg wins Singapore GP and retakes championship lead

Nico Rosberg has won the Singapore formula one grand prix and regained the championship lead from Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who finished third.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was a close second, having gained fast on Rosberg in the final laps while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was at the heels of Hamilton at the end, but finished fourth.

His team-mate Sebastial Vettel impressed, coming fifth after having started last.

Red Bull's Verstappen was sixth and Fernando Alonso of McLaren a distant seventh.

The result lifts Rosberg on to 273 points with six rounds remaining, eight clear of Hamilton with Ricciardo a distant third in the title race.

THE RESULT

1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:55:48.950

2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:00.488

3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:08.038

4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:10.219

5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.694

6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 01:11.197

7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 01:29.198

8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:51.062

9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:51.557

10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 01:59.952

11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap

12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap

13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap

14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap

15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap

16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap

17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap

18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps

r. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18 laps r. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 26 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 61 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 61 laps.

(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)