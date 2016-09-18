Paralymic cyclist dies after crash
Iranian cyclist Sarafaz Bahman Golbarnezhad has died after a crash a day before the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Brazil.
It's the first such death since the Games began in 1960
The 48-year-old cyclist crashed on a mountainous stretch of the course in Rio and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
Paralympic cycling officials are promising a full inquiry.
A moment of silence is due to take place during the closing ceremony.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.