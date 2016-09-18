Paralymic cyclist dies after crash

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Iranian cyclist Sarafaz Bahman Golbarnezhad has died after a crash a day before the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Brazil.

It's the first such death since the Games began in 1960

The 48-year-old cyclist crashed on a mountainous stretch of the course in Rio and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

Paralympic cycling officials are promising a full inquiry.

A moment of silence is due to take place during the closing ceremony.