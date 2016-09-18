Hamrun's Garba double sinks St Andrew’s

Ħamrun Spartans fought back from a goal down to see off St Andrew’s 3-1 at the National Stadium.

The Saints threatened on 14 minutes when Enmy Pena Beltre broke free but was denied by Ħamrun goalkeeper David Cassar.

At the other, St Andrew’s goalkeeper Jake Galea also distinguished himself when palming away Haruna Garba’s volley.

St Andrew’s took the lead on 32 minutes when Mark Anthony Borg was deemed to have pushed Ziga Kastrevec inside the area and Joseph Farrugia made no mistake from the spot.

Ħamrun pulled level on the stroke of half-time when Garba picked Massimiliano Giusti who beat Galea with a fine volley.

The Reds were on a roll and on 55 minutes Jake Grech released Garba who slid the ball past Galea

The Saints looked rattled and four minutes later Grech was again the provider as his low cross was controlled by Garba inside the area and the Nigerian fired past the St Andrew’s goalkeeper.

St Andrew’s tried to respond and on 70 minuted Felix Udoh charged into the area but was denied by the alert Cassar.

The Spartans no.1 was again decisive two minutes later when he somehow blocked substitute Darmanin after Udoh’s cross-shot had come off the bar.

Ħamrun striker Haruna Garba was voted as the BOV Player of the match.