Sports round-up

Olympics: The International Olympic Committee has met Brazilian judicial authorities investigating a case of alleged ticket scalping during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and provided information, an IOC official said yesterday. The official told Reuters the IOC had not been asked to provide information but took the initiative, with its lawyers meeting officials investigating the case which has centred around suspended senior IOC member Patrick Hickey.

Tennis: Christina McHale will face Katerina Siniakova in today’s final of the Japan Women’s Open after both came through their semi-finals. Seventh seed McHale had a tough job in seeing off Slovakian Jana Cepelova – who ended home hopes with a come-from-behind victory over local favourite Kurumi Nara on Friday. But a battling display saw her beat Cepelova 6-4 3-6 7-5. Siniakova’s win was more straightforward as the Czech eased past Shuai Zhang of China 6-3 6-0.

Motorcycling: Ducati’s Chaz Davies led from the front to clinch victory in race one of the World Superbikes round at Lausitzring in Germany. The Welshman secured his third career superpole ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team’s Tom Sykes and Nicky Hayden of Honda earlier yesterday before crossing the line 10.5 seconds ahead of his nearest rivals in the first race. The result sees second-placed Sykes close the gap in the riders’ standings to 26 points from team-mate Rea ahead of race two today.