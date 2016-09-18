Fernandes wins shot put gold at Rio Paralympics

Che Jon Fernandes, of Greece, competes in the F53 shot put final at the Rio Paralympic Games.

The 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro have brought together several athletes with stories of courage and determination in not allowing their physical disabilities hinder their sporting ambitions.

One such remarkable story is that of Greece’s Che Jon Fernandes who fulfilled his dream of winning a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games when claiming the F53 shot put title.

Fernandes might be an unknown figure for the Maltese public but it is pertinent to note that it was an unfortunate incident sustained while playing in our country that forced him to switch to Paralympics.

Fernandes was a member of the Greek rugby union squad that, in 2001, travelled to Malta to play a friendly against a Malta selection at the Marsa Ground.

During the match, a scrum collapse had horrific consequences for Fernandes as it left him partially paralysed and contemplating spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

However, Fernandes refused to let that incident end his sporting involvement as he entered the world of Paralympics and started practising shot putting.

That turned out to be an inspired decision by Fernandes as he went to enjoy significant success, winning two gold medals at the European IPC World Championships and a world IPC title in 2015 in Doha.

But, his biggest feat came last week when the Greek secured his first Paralympics gold medal in Rio, topping the shot put competition with a throw of 8.44 metres to finish ahead of American Scot Severn and Asadollah Azimi, of Iran.

His previous best showing at this level was winning bronze in Beijing 2008.