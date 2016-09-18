Malta Baby & Kids Show Talent competition winner

Sam Casey, School of Performing Arts principal Gillian Zammit and Crysta Darmanin from the Malta Baby & Kids Directory.

Sam Casey, 10, of San Ġwann, is the winner of a two-term School of Performing Arts scholarship for any discipline of her choice.

In her winning entry to the Malta Baby & Kids Directory’s latest competition for children – Malta Baby & Kids Show Talent – Sam showcased her talent as a trapeze artist. The competition was open to children aged between three and 14.

Participants in this competition were asked to send in a short amateur video of their special skill to be able to win prizes. Videos were then uploaded on the directory’s Facebook page and on You Tube channel and people were asked to vote by liking their favourite.

