Farsons inaugurates beer packaging facility
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc inaugurated a state-of-the-art beer packaging facility at its brewery in Mrieħel following a €27 million investment. This latest investment in its operational facilities enables Farsons to produce and package beer and other beverages in exportable packages. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who is seen here congratulating Farsons Group chairman Louis Farrugia in the presence of Archbishop Charles Scicluna and group chief executive Norman Aquilina.
