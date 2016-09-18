Advert
Sunday, September 18, 2016, 00:01

Farsons inaugurates beer packaging facility

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc inaugurated a state-of-the-art beer packaging facility at its brewery in Mrieħel following a €27 million investment. This latest investment in its operational facilities enables Farsons to produce and package beer and other beverages in exportable packages. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who is seen here congratulating Farsons Group chairman Louis Farrugia in the presence of Archbishop Charles Scicluna and group chief executive Norman Aquilina.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Artisan markets in Malta and Gozo

  2. Announcements

  3. Exhibition showcasing the Travel...

  4. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  5. Quiz night to support research in ALS

  6. Announcements

  7. Farsons inaugurates beer packaging facility

  8. Annual pilgrimage to Lourdes

  9. Malta Baby & Kids Show Talent...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed