The group of pilgrims, accompanied by volunteers, in Lourdes.

The Association of Volunteers to Lourdes held its annual pilgrimage to Lourdes.

“GasanMamo Insurance has been supporting this initiative for quite a long time,” said Julian Mamo, the insurance company’s managing director. “Through AVL we help people in need and make it possible for the sick to accomplish their dream and go on this pilgrimage. Despite illness and pain, the patients still wear beautiful smiles on their faces and this encourages us so much more to keep contributing to this special cause.”

Amata Camilleri from AVL said: “Our hard work and excellent organisation paid off. This year’s pilgrimage was a resounding success and everyone expressed their gratitude and satisfaction. There is always much trepidation before leaving, with so many things that can go wrong but Our Lady of Lourdes always sees us through the difficulties and helps us solve them. I cannot but thank all the volunteers and members of the association for all their hard work and certainly all those generous souls who financially helped us on this wonderful experience.”

AVL is a voluntary, independent and philanthropic organisation that embraces the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and promotes universal devotion towards Our Lady. Furthermore, AVL organises and co-ordinates pilgrimages for the sick to Lourdes and other sanctuaries. The association aims to bring together dedicated people inspired by charity to voluntarily assist the sick throughout such pilgrimages.

“I became overwhelmed by the manifest deep faith and hope of those seeking divine intercession of Our Lady. The time spent at the religious functions during the pilgrimage was very profound yet the many hours of free time were very joyful. I wish to thank all those, who, with a lot of dedication worked hard to make this pilgrimage a successful and a spiritual enriching experience,” said a patient who went on the pilgrimage.

