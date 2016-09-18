Coles stars as All Blacks thrash Springboks

Hooker Dane Coles gave a masterclass in backline playmaking to set up three New Zealand tries as the world champions thrashed South Africa 41-13 to all but secure the Rugby Championship title yesterday.

Coles made the final pass for tries to Israel Dagg, Julian Savea and Sam Whitelock, while Ben Smith, Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara also crossed to secure the bonus-point victory.

Beauden Barrett slotted four conversions and a penalty for the home side, who have moved to 20 competition points and all but sealed the Rugby Championship with two games remaining.

Springboks winger Bryan Habana scored his 66th test try, three short of the world record of Japan’s Daisuke Ohata, while flyhalf Elton Jantjies added a conversion and two penalties for the visitors.

The All Blacks, who have now won 44 successive matches at home since they were beaten by John Smit’s Springboks in 2009, extended their current un-beaten run to 15 games.

The hosts only had a 15-10 lead at half-time as they struggled to get any flow, but like they did last week against Argentina, the side kicked away in the final 30 minutes with four tries.

