Ferrari boss arrested, fined for discarding cigarette butt in the street
Maurizio Arrivabene, the boss of the Ferrari formula one team, spent six hours in custody in Singapore after discarding a cigarette on the street, according to reports in various media.
Arrivabene is in Singapore for this afternoon's grand prix.
Spanish daily ABC said Arrivabene, who once worked for Marlboro, was seen throwing a cigarette butt on a city street.
He was fined 1000 Singapore dollars (€653).
