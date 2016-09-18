Vandalism for two rolls of toilet paper
Marsaxlokk Mayor Horace Gauci this evening uploaded this video showing a man vandalising a public convenience in his locality - just to grab two rolls of toilet paper.
The incident happened on September 10.
He called on anyone recognising the man to inform Marsaxlokk council or go to the police.
