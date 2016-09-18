Toddler hit by car driven by his father
A 23-month toddler was hospitalised this afternoon after he was hit by a reversing car being driven by his father.
The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm in Triq Louis Scicluna.
The boy's medical condition is not yet known.
The police are investigating.
