Sunday, September 18, 2016, 17:50

Toddler hit by car driven by his father

A 23-month toddler was hospitalised this afternoon after he was hit by a reversing car being driven by his father.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm in Triq Louis Scicluna.

The boy's medical condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.

