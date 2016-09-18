Prison inmate declared brain dead - organs to be donated
A prison inmate who was urgently hospitalised on Friday after harming himself has been pronounced clinically brain dead, the prison authorities said.
His family have decided to donate his organs and he is being kept on life support while the necessary arrangements are made.
The prison authorities expressed their condolences.
An inquiry is under way.
