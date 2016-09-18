Police sergeant injured in Marsa crash
A police sergeant was hospitalised this afternoon after he was injured in a collision in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, while driving his service motorcycle.
The accident happened at about 5pm. The motorcycle was dragged for several metres and ended up on the grass.
The officer's injuries do not appear to be serious.
A woman who was driving the car was not hurt.
