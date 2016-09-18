Much loved Voices set to fall silent

Voices Celebration will take place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali from October 7 to 9. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

It has been a mainstay of the cultural scene for 25 years but now, the much-loved Voices will at last fall silent.

On October 7, the very last edition of the Voices Foundation concert gets underway, 25 years after the first ever concert was held at St Aloysius College with the modest goal of giving something back to the Jesuit Community.

Since then, it has grown beyond the founders’ wildest expectations, with 15 concerts over the years raising some €2 million for Maltese and international charities.

“All good things must come to an end, and we feel that the 25th anniversary is an excellent landmark to bring the concerts to a close in one last Grand Finale concert,” Antonello Gauci, chairman of the Voices Foundation, told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“The concerts and the foundation have created a community of individuals who keep coming together to create high level entertainment, with the common cause to generate funds for various philanthropic organisations.”

This concert finale is a tribute to those hundreds of people who have relentlessly dedicated their time and energy to Voices over these past 25 years

The decision to bring the concerts to an end was one made with a heavy heart, as the ever increasing competition in the local entertainment scene made attracting audiences and covering production costs harder and harder to do without drawing away from the main goal of raising funds for charity.

Mr Gauci, however, said the Voices Foundation would continue beyond the end of its concerts. The organisation has already launched a Start-up Initiative Fund, inviting organisations and individuals to propose new projects, to be funded by Voices, carrying on the values and mission the foundation has always espoused.

“This concert finale is a tribute to those hundreds of people who have relentlessly dedicated their time and energy to Voices over these past 25 years,” Mr Gauci said.

“Voices Celebration honours all the voluntary members: singers, band members, production crew, front-of-house team, committee members, and everyone who supported us along the way.

“Of course, the grand finale concert does evoke bittersweet emotions, especially due to the friendship and kinship built throughout the years.”

Voices Celebration will take place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali from October 7 to 9.

Voices by numbers

In the first concert...

■ 77 choir members performed at St Aloysius’ College.

Over the last 25 years…

■ 15 concert runs have been held between 1991 and 2016.

■ 15,000 audience members have watched the concerts each year.

■ 290 different songs have been performed in total, four of them original.

■ €2 million has been raised for Maltese and international charities.

And finally...

■ 200 singers, all return participants, will take part in the grand finale this month.