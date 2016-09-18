Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg did not inform his direct superior that he had a potential conflict of interest when, as a case officer in 2011, he was assigned to review the National Aquarium’s permit application.

MaltaToday quotes Opposition leader Simon Busuttil saying minister Konrad Mizzi must respect the summons of MEPs investigating the Panama Papers scandal.

The Malta Independent says the middleman in the Libyan medical visas bribery allegations is prepared to give full evidence before a Maltese-Libyan commission.

Il-Mument reports how Simon Busuttil said yesterday that the PN is the only alternative to the Muscat government.

It-Torca leads with plans for an underground car park in Mosta.

Illum says Joseph Muscat is pushing for a vote in favour of Leo Brincat in the EU Council of Ministers.

KullHadd reports that the head of the socialist group in the European Parliament has condemned the way MEPs voted against Leo Brincat.