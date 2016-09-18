Advert
Sunday, September 18, 2016, 12:41

Ignoring safety laws, even on a Sunday

Workers who were pictured yesterday balanced on a plank of wood as they worked on a construction site without a safety harness were at it again this morning, a reader said.

He took the picture (right) which he is also sending to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority. 

 

