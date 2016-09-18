Customs seize 1100 tins of snus

Around 1,100 tins of Snus (chewing tobacco) were seized by Customs officers at the airport earlier today.



The tins were found in the personal luggage of a passenger who flew in on a flight from Stockholm.

The passenger, a Malta resident, was importing the tobacco for resale, the Customs Department said.



It said it has been actively working on reducing the increasing importation of Snus, which is illegal in Malta but is popular among Scandinavian nationals.