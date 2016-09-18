6,000 receive VAT refunds on cars bought in 2005

Dr Muscat with EU Council president Donald Tusk.

Some 6,000 people last week received refunds on VAT paid on vehicle registration tax in 2005, Prime minister Joseph Muscat said this morning.

He said the refunds, which Simon Busuttil had opposed, showed how the government was continuing to work in the people's interests.

Speaking in a brief One Radio interview, Dr Muscat referred to the Bratislava EU summit, which he attended last week.

He said that while Malta was economically doing well, the EU was in a crisis. Malta had a duty to help the EU grow, but Malta would also continue to seek business outside the EU as it had been doing.

“I will continue to be my country’s salesman, whatever some people say,” Dr Muscat said. “One does not attract investment just by sitting behind a desk.”

He said it was an honour that EU council president Donald Tusk said that Malta had the best people for the EU presidency next year. This he said, was an important sign of confidence, as was the unanimous decision for EU leaders to meet in Malta next year to further discuss the future of the EU.

On the Leo Brincat vote in the European Parliament and Dr Busuttil’s reaction to it, Dr Muscat said he would not be drawn into such partisan politics but the people would judge. The nomination of Mr Brincat would go before the European Council and a decision would be taken in the coming days. The government would then act accordingly.

But, he said, the EPP group in the European Parliament, of which the PN formed part, last week criticised Malta for stopping the European Commission from signing a convention on sports fraud. Malta had done so, he said, because it disagreed with the definition being given to gaming, as it would undermine the gaming industry in Malta. Did Dr Busuttil agree with the EPP's arguments?