The bride wore white… and so did everyone else!

I used to be of the firm belief that there was a limit to human absurdity. That little misconception was soon dispelled after a few ill-fated afternoons when I joined a number of Facebook groups about fashion, beauty and everything else in between.

While in the past, many would ask their mothers’, sisters’ or friends’ advice about the appropriateness of a certain dress and related etiquette, what struck me most about these groups was the way in which people would just blurt out whatever passed through their minds, with little to no consideration for reaction or consequence.

Thus, when a poor woman recently asked whether or not it would be appropriate for her to wear white to a morning wedding, I well and truly girded my loins and keyboard for the barrage that would follow – and I was not disappointed.

While the white debate has long been a conundrum for many a wedding-goer, nothing could prepare me for what followed: bored women lambasting this unfortunate lady, who probably should have just used Google like the rest of us, followed by photos of what people themselves thought was sartorially suitable for the happy event.

Now, while I’m all for originality and expression of oneself through the medium of dress, I’m not sure half of the brides out there would be thrilled about guests showing up in a long black dress, split from two sides up to the crotch with a matching diamante choker for a morning event. Indeed, I’m not sure many of the things which I saw that day were appropriate attire for a strip club, let alone a morning wedding.

So what do I think about the white debate?

Well, to be honest, if all the pinks, blues and yellows usually reserved for morning wedding fare are not available, I don’t really see any real harm in opting for a white jumpsuit or even a knee-length white dress for that matter.

Of course, you might have to brace yourself for a few open stares, but then again it is in my experience that most people will always find something to complain about if they’ve set their black little hearts on it.

I will, however, leave you with this small gem, a comment made by a militant member of the ‘only brides can wear white brigade to weddings’ who wrote: “If all the guests chose to wear white, how can you tell which one’s the bride?”

To her I say, she’s usually the one dressed like a veiled meringue kissing the man who looks like the groom and if you look close enough, you shouldn’t be able to miss her.