European week of sport and fitness

If you are going to read an article about fitness, today is officially one of the best days of the year to do it. All week, throughout Europe more people have been more active, more often. If that sounds like a bit of a slogan, it is.

The not-for-profit organisation working tirelessly to regulate and promote the European fitness sector, EuropeActive, has been chanting it louder than ever lately, during what has come to be recognised as the European week of sport.

In a massive Europe-wide run-up to the week of sport, you may have noticed the smoothly marketed and promoted ‘#BeActive’ call to action touted by mass media. Officially, 28 countries participated in the initiative, with more than 8,000 events being organised across the European region.

Boot-camps and outdoor activities have been going on in parks and village green areas, along with fitness competitions and challenges, biking and public dances. In martial arts schools, fitness centres and health clubs, exhibitions and open days have been held, all designed to get people moving and hopefully hooked on a healthy and productive new hobby.

The initiative was designed for all Europeans, regardless of age, shape, size or level of ability. Modern sports and fitness activities are inclusive by nature, meaning absolutely anyone can give them a try. If you thought there was some particular reason as to why you cannot participate, think again, speak to the professionals and you might just be pleasantly surprised. Fitness professionals these days hold qualifications enabling them to safely and effectively stratify risk, and supervise exercise interventions for clients with a range of health challenges.

Indeed, the 2016 European Fitness Day coincides with growing momentum that seeks to update and improve fitness qualifications across the board. EuropeActive now endorses and recognises fitness qualifications at higher levels on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), enabling a new breed of highly qualified exercise specialists to enter the sector.

While personal trainers are typically qualified to level four on the EQF, rigorous standards have now been set for exercise specialists qualified to level five. Thanks to various progressive and forward-thinking elements in our own national college here in Malta, local fitness professionals now enjoy the same opportunities as their European counterparts to get qualified at this new higher level.

Our local context continues to assume relevance across the European landscape due to our poor performance on obesity and inactivity rankings. Unfortunately, we still tend to lag behind in terms of our physical activity culture and readiness to exercise. Although largely an anecdotal observation on my part, local fitness professionals might agree that our gyms still fail to represent the broader demographic continuum of our society.

Gym users tend to fall within a specific age bracket that does not generally include people over the age of 60, and is predominantly male dominant. While sports facilities and accessibility have drastically improved over the last 10 years, participation in sports and membership of registered sports clubs and associations still leaves much to be desired. Indeed, in many instances the facilities are now there, but the participants aren’t.

Despite these challenges, optimism abounds among a dedicated core of Maltese and Gozitan sports administrators. We sure enough formed part of the 28 participating countries in the European Week of Sport, with Sport Malta carrying the torch as the leading local regulatory sport organisation to implement the #BeActive campaign. They organised and promoted an interesting and varied programme of activities including a national school sports day for kids, public dances, promenade walks in Buġibba, Sliema and Marsascala and a beach fest at Birżebbuġa that included beach volley and canoe polo.

While the term physical activity includes just about any form of sport, exercise or active leisure, last Thursday in particular was European Fitness Day – targeted more specifically at the fitness sector. This day was all about the fitness centres, gyms, health clubs, group fitness and yoga clubs and dance fitness centres.

A separate Now We Move campaign was set up to assist fitness providers wanting to capitalise on the buzz, providing them with exposure and promotional tools and materials to organise events in their respective communities. Some local providers responded to the call, offering open days for people interested in becoming members, spiced up with exhibitions, competitions and events.

The fact that all of this has been going on, and so visibly at that, is a positive indicator that fitness is growing. The powers that be are mobilising, and fitness activities and initiatives are being taken seriously at ever higher administrative and political levels. The more visible sports, fitness and physical activity at large is to our communities, the more physical activity will come to be perceived by people of all walks of life as something everybody can take part in.

In some European countries it is taken as read that joining a gym or otherwise working out is good for you, whoever you are and whatever your age. Realisation of this among Maltese and Gozitan people of all ages would truly be a remarkable step forwards in the development of physically active culture. You can embrace the culture and personify EuropeActive’s mantra right away simply be getting up, getting moving and being active more often. It really is that simple.

