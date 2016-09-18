Today’s football fixtures
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 6pm Ħamrun Spartans vs St Andrew’s; 8pm Sliema Wanderers vs Birkirkara.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division One 6pm Għargħur vs Senglea Athletic; 8.15pm Qormi vs Pietà Hotspurs.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 6pm Melita vs Marsa; 8.15pm Naxxar Lions vs Lija Athletic.
Mosta: BOV Division Three 6pm Sta Luċija vs Kirkop United; 8.15pm Xgħajra Tornadoes vs Marsaskala.
Luxol Stadium: BOV Division Three 6pm Sta Venera Lightnings vs Mtarfa; 8.15pm Żurrieq vs Mdina Knights.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Three 6pm Msida St Joseph vs Ta’ Xbiex; 8.15pm Dingli Swallows vs Kalkara.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division Two 4pm Xagħra United vs Nadur Youngsters; 6pm Għajnsielem vs Xewkija Tigers.
Kerċem: Women’s Division One 10am Gozo vs Hibs.
Kirkop: Women’s U-17 league 9am Raiders vs Mosta; 10.30am Kirkop United vs Mġarr United; noon Ħamrun Spartans vs Birkirkara.
