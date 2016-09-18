Ten-man Mqabba overcome Żebbuġ

Mqabba 1

Żebbuġ Rangers 0

Mqabba produced a spirited performance as despite being down to ten men they still managed to overcome Żebbuġ Rangers at the Tedesco Stadium.

Żebbuġ threatened first after only eight minutes when a Matthew Gauci free-kick finished just over.

Mqabba responded on 20 minutes when Claudio Calleja’s fierce drive just missed the upright.

Five minutes before the break, Mqabba had Quincy Bregman sent off for a second bookable offence.

Żebbuġ stepped up their game on the restart and on 70 minutes they were unlucky when Tomislav Trebovac’s fierce drive came off the upright.

But it was Mqabba who struck ten minutes from time.

Chimezie sped past two defenders and drilled the ball past Julian Azzopardi.

Charles Kean almost saved a point for Żebbuġ three minutes later but was denied by a fine save from Jonathan Debono.

Mqabba: J. Debono, M. Bonnici, A. Mello da Silva, C. Calleja, K. Cutajar, L. Vella Critien, M. Borg (J.R. Vella), P. Chimezie (L.Konda) Q. Bregman, G. Adamovic, L. Micallef.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, T. Trebovac, R. Bajada, C. Kean, M. Gauci, D. Tabone, S. Borg, I. Meli (O. Rababah), K. Zammit (D. Borg), R. Mandic, K. Vella, J. Azzopardi.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best player: Jonathan Debono (Mqabba).

Rabat Ajax 0

Sirens 3

Sirens gained their first win of the season as they strolled past Rabat.

The St Paul’s Bay side piled on the misery on the Magpies who were also guilty of missing a second-half penalty.

Sirens took the lead on 11 minutes when Robert Vaduva served Ian Zammit who blasted home.

Rabat came close on the stroke of half-time when David Azzopardi dribbled past Iro Curmi and Leonardo Gabrieli in the box but shot straight at Sean Cini.

On 58 minutes Sirens doubled their lead.

Charles Newuche moved past two defenders before teeing up Christian Caruana who bundled the ball past Sean Mintoff.

Three minutes later Rabat should have pulled a goal back when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Nikolai Attard. But from the spot, David Azzopardi’s shot was saved by Cini.

Sirens put the game to bed when Newuche slotted home from a Caruana cross.

Rabat: S. Mintoff, N. Caruana, L. Cauchi (A. Azzopardi), J. Caruana, S. Gauci, W. Borg (T. Ousman), A. Smeir, N. Attard (C. Vella), D. Falzon, E. Goodman, D. Azzopardi.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, L, Gabrieli (D. Martini), M. Bartolo, I. Curmi, J. Ekani Rodriguez, M. Ciantar, C. Caruana (O. Anonam), R. Vaduva (C. Newuche), I. Zammit.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Best player: Miguel Ciantar (Sirens).