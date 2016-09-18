Bayern come back to beat Ingolstadt and stay top

Bayern’s Arturo Vidal (right) battles for the ball with Mathew Leckie.

Bayern Munich came from a goal down at home to beat Ingolstadt 3-1 yesterday and make it three wins in three Bundesliga matches as they went two points clear at the top.

The champions were far less convincing than in their Champions League 5-0 win over Rostov on Tuesday and were caught napping after eight minutes with Para-guayan Dario Lezcano slipping the ball through the legs of Manuel Neuer.

It took four minutes for Bayern to react, with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski chipping the ball over the Ingolstadt keeper for his fifth league goal after some sloppy defending from the visitors.

Xabi Alonso’s low drive from some 20 metres put Bayern ahead but they were lucky not to concede an equaliser before Rafinha drilled in their third goal from the edge of the box in the 84th.

“It was a really hard game for us,” said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Ingolstadt played really well, they pressed high up.”

“Sometimes it is not possible to play well. Then we have to show other qualities and that is what the team did today,” the Italian added.

Bayern are top on nine points, two ahead of Cologne, with RB Leipzig also on seven after crushing hosts Hamburg 4-0 to continue their stellar start to the season.

Leipzig scored all four goals after the 66th minute.

Borussia Dortmund, in fourth spot on six, had a far easier afternoon than Bayern, cruising past Darmstadt 98 6-0.

Gonzalo Castro struck twice and Adrian Ramos added another, with American Christian Pulisic, Sebastian Rode and Emre Mor also getting onto the scoresheet.

Darmstadt were down to 10 men after 57 minutes with Peter Niemeyer sent off with a second booking.

Fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen, who had squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against CSKA Moscow in mid-week, lost 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt to drop to tenth.

Bundesliga

Played yesterday

Bayern Munich vs Ingolstadt - 3-1

B. M’gladbach vs W. Bremen - 4-1

Bor. Dortmund vs Darmstadt - 6-0

E. Frankfurt vs B. Leverkusen - 2-1

Hamburg vs Leipzig - 0-4

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg - 0-0

Playing today

Augsburg vs Mainz - 15.30

Hertha Berlin vs Schalke - 17.30

Standings

B. Munich 9; Leipzig, Cologne 7; B. Dortmund, H. Berlin, B. M’gladbach, E. Frankfurt 6; Wolfsburg 5; Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen, Augsburg, Freiburg, Darmstadt 3; Mainz, Ingolstadt, Hamburg 1; Schalke, Werder Bremen 0.