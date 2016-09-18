HSBC Bank Malta ATM at Smart City

The increased occupancy level of office space at Smart City and the large community of employees who commute to their office on a daily basis have led to the installation of a new HSBC Bank Malta ATM in the SCM 02 Building on ground floor.

The newly installed ATM enables customers and businesses to conduct cash withdrawals, real-time cash deposits, cheque deposits and cash transfers.

With the installation of the Smart City ATM, HSBC Bank Malta plc increases the number of ATMs to 81, of which 38 are situated in offsite locations and 43 in branches.