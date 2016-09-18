AirX adds third Citation X to its fleet

The new Citation X aircraft added to the AirX fleet. Insets: Cabin interiors of the third Citation X after refitting works.

A third Citation X aircraft recently joined the AirX fleet after undergoing a full upgrade of its cabin interiors.

The aircraft can take eight passengers seated in luxurious leather seats in executive configuration. Ipads are installed on board to provide unique entertainment experiences to passengers flying on this aircraft.

This latest addition to its fleet has propelled AirX to become the largest Citation X operator in Europe.

The Citation X reaches top speeds of 1,115 km per hour and is able to cruise at a maximum of height of 15.5 km.

It is usually used for flights within a 5,500 km range.

The successful Malta-based executive air charter company AirX is currently expanding its fleet and workforce as part of a strategic growth plan to become the leading private air charter operator in Europe.

Earlier this year, AirX introduced a third Boeing 737 to its growing fleet of aircraft, most of which are registered under the Maltese flag.

Another two B-737 aircraft were recently refitted with new cabin features and configurations – a 120-seat economy and a 44 VIP seat configuration.

AirX currently employs over 200 full time personnel, including 24 Maltese staff members who have joined the company in various technical, back office and cabin roles.

To date, Air X operates three Boeing 737 aircraft, three Legacy 600, five Challenger 850 and three Cessna Citation X.

More than 70 per cent of the company’s fleet is registered on the Maltese aviation register.

“Citation X aircraft have performed very well for AirX over the past three years, returning excellent rates on our investments and serving our passengers extremely well. The level of detail, workmanship and luxury on board the aircraft are out of this world because our customers will not settle for anything short of the best.

“Malta continues to provide a stable and well-regulated base for our growth and we look forward to more cooperation with the relevant authorities to support Malta on the way to becoming a recognised global player in aviation,” AirX chairman John Matthews said.

AirX provides luxury private charter flights across Europe to clients including A-list celebrities, including Hollywood movie stars, pop artists, members of royal families, top corporate executives, sport teams and government ministers.

The company obtained its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Directorate and Transport Malta in May 2013 and its head office is based at the Cottonera Waterfront in Vittoriosa.

