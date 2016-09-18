Of thumping beats and infectious hooks

Canvas Wall

How would you introduce Canvas Wall?

We’re an energetic indie pop rock band with thumping beats and infectious hooks aplenty. Our songs speak messages of inspiration and motivation, inspired by things we experience in life. We love performing live and connecting with new people.

Your music is clearly influenced by various genres, from straight up rock to indie to pop. Canvas Wall could as easily open for Coldplay as for The Editors as for Coheed and Cambria – what are your influences and how do you balance them to create your signature style?

We each come from different musical backgrounds and we all love lots of different genres. You’ll find us enjoying anything from Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Nirvana, Deftones, Stone Temple Pilots or Fink to newer acts like Naked and Famous, Walk The Moon, M83, Wolf Alice or White Lies - there’s a real mix and there are many more great artists we love to listen to that inspire us. Our songwriting is very collaborative and organic so without having to be too aware of balancing, our ideas normally align well to form our direction and style.

While featuring Maltese artists, Canvas Wall is London-based. What was the reasoning behind being based there?

We moved to London to form Canvas Wall nearly 10 years ago when, contrary to now, there was less happening in the local music scene for a new band. Although it’s easy to get lost in the noise of London, we felt there were lots of opportunities and experiences to be had. The Internet has made the world a smaller place and it doesn’t really matter where a band is based anymore – we will continue to remain active on both sides of the pond.

That said, you have performed in Malta, and even debuted some music here. How has the Maltese reaction been so far?

We have had positive feedback so far and we are pleased to be involved with music events like Rock the South and the Farson’s Beer Festival. We have a lot to thank Malta for and we enjoy coming back to perform – any excuse to come home and we are there. We are very excited to share our new material and we will be playing at Funky Monkey to launch our EP Mannekind.

Your previous release Thinking Out Loud was well-received, and was supported by gigs around Europe. How was it playing your own music in different countries, for different crowds, and seeing them react?

We toured Finland prior to releasing Thinking Out Loud, and it was a good opportunity to test out some new material from the album. It was a great experience. Different countries respond to live music differently but it feels like Europe is very supportive of live music.

Mannekind will be exploring new territory, musically and lyrically, as tracks like Anticipation show, and clearly has a high quality production value. What is the idea behind it?

The idea behind Mannekind is colour in life. We all start out the same way and, as we grow, our experiences shape us, change us...colour us. We’re all unique. While our music steps into new territories, the songs stem from life experiences, feelings and lessons. Anticipation has been a notable favourite among those who have previewed it; it’s fun and different.

What was the process like writing and recording Mannekind?

It was great. We had a fair amount of songs that we had already been working on, so we shortlisted five and focused on them for this EP. We were lucky enough to record at Assault and Battery studios with Grammy award-winning engineer Matt Lawrence, who produced the EP.

There was a bit of controversy a while back when Canvas Wall were awarded a grant from Malta Arts Fund to record the EP, with claims that the amount was exaggerated and criticism about the fact that you are not based in Malta. What were your thoughts about these reactions?

The reactions were interesting enough to inspire a track, but there were wrong assumptions made with non-factual information. We are here to focus on our music and the people who enjoy it. The Arts Council Malta offers great schemes and we are are very grateful for the opportunity. We hope that this EP can help towards promoting Maltese talent as we are a country with so much to offer on the world music stage.

Once Mannekind is released, is there a tour or string of shows planned?

Yes, we are locking in a series of shows in the UK at the moment with plans to go further afield in the new year.

Is there a special track, or lyric, for you on the EP?

All of the tracks are special to us for their own reasons and we hope that those who listen to it find a favourite of their own. However, one particular lyric from the single Come and Get It strikes a chord with the four us – “hold on don’t you ever let go, your stronger than you’ll ever know”. We find that the songs grow and meanings develop and relate well to current topics and times. Tracks from our Thinking Out Loud album still feel fresh and relevant.

Mannekind will be launched on September 24 at Funky Monkey, Gżira. Jack’s Fusion will open for the band.

