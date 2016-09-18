Michael Bublé on the big screen

Michael Bublé – Tour Stop 148, the film that embodies the swagger, humour and charm of an all-encompassing Michael Bublé, is being shown exclusively at Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s. The film reveals a fly-on-the-wall opportunity to understand and appreciate the challenges and obstacles that the Bublé team faces on a daily basis.

Michael Bublé – Tour Stop 148 presents a front row seat to the superstar’s phenomenally successful sold out To Be Loved Tour which concluded in 2015 and was seen globally by over two million fans. Filmed for the big screen with superb 5.1 surround sound, the film showcases thrilling live performances of many of the Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter’s biggest hits, including Home, Haven’t Met You Yet, Cry Me a River and Feelin’ Good.

But this isn’t just the story of one man on a stage. A continuous narrative between the stellar songs performed by Bublé is the presence and participation of a dedicated team of production people, technicians, roadies, glam squad, wardrobe, security, management, truckers, riggers and an entire family who – quite literally – keep the Bublé show on the road. The film also showcases an emotional highlight about the effect being on the road has on family members back home, cue the heart-stopping version of ‘Home’.

Michael Bublé – Tour Stop 148 screens on September 25 at 9pm. Tickets are available online.

www.edencinemas.com.mt