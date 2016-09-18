Maltese actors at London’s West End

Sarah Naudi in In The Heights

Two Maltese performers, Sarah Naudi and Damian Buhagiar, recently secured leading roles in one of London’s most in-demand musicals of the moment – In The Heights. The news came as it was announced that the Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical will be extending its London run at the King’s Cross Theatre for the third time and final time. It is now expected to run until January 2017.

Both Naudi and Buhagiar, who have been living in the UK for some time and have completed their professional performance training there, started out at the Stagecoach Theatre Arts School in Malta.

Stagecoach will always hold a very special place in my heart because it’s where it all began

“Stagecoach will always hold a very special place in my heart because it’s where it all began,” says Naudi, who was part of the original London cast for In The Heights, and was recently appointed the lead as Vanessa. “Principal Edward Mercieca and his team enabled Maltese children to explore the world of musical theatre in the 2000s, back when there were very limited opportunities on the island, and I owe a lot to them. I am now set to live out one of my many dreams to play a lead in the West End, and I am very grateful to my early training for sewing that seed of passion so many years ago.”

Damian Buhagiar

Meanwhile, Buhagiar returns to the production as Sonny, having originated the role in 2014. He moved to the UK six years ago to study at the Tring School for the Performing Arts and later completed his BA (Hons) at the Arts Educational School.

“I wouldn’t have done any of that if I hadn’t been pushed towards my dreams at Stagecoach Malta,” he says. “I still miss my time there, as it was such a fantastic starting point, and served as my introduction to the incredible world of musical theatre. I am very grateful and proud to have been part of Stagecoach as it really helped to develop my skills and build my confidence. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Stagecoach Malta, which was launched in 1997 by Edward and Marika Mercieca, provides training to children and adults in drama, singing and dance at a variety of centres around the Maltese Islands. Many of the school’s students have gone on to achieve excellent results, both in the theatrical world and beyond it.

