London theatre workshop opportunities

Theatre training is booming in Malta and, with it, more and more local students are choosing to follow their dreams by embarking on training at one of the UK’s top performance colleges.

In the interim, musical theatre hopefuls can now sign up to A Week in the Life – a dynamic, week-long theatre workshop designed by Maltese musical theatre graduate and performer Ben Darmanin. The workshop will be taught by leading coaches in the industry who have worked with the casts of West End shows such as Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Billy Elliot, Matilda, The Lion King, Wicked and many more. The workshop is now in its fourth, successful year.

“The idea is to treat the participants as though they were students at a London performance collage,” says Darmanin, who works extensively in the UK theatre industry and has created the course specifically for Maltese students. “We nurture their talent while also taking them out of their comfort zone to give them a real taste of what the industry is like.”

Each participant auditions to join the workshop and, once successful, can look forward to a jam-packed schedule of training in ballet, tap, hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, singing, improvisation, and acting, leading up to an end-of-week showing. In addition students also have the opportunity to watch West End shows and get exclusive backstage access.

“This workshop really is the perfect introduction to the industry because it is modelled on what it’s really like to train at a UK performing arts school, and it also enhances students’ experience of the great training they’re already receiving at home from Malta’s many performing arts schools,” says Mr Darmanin. ‘We’re looking for ‘trainability.’ It’s the perfect opportunity to try new things, push yourself out of your comfort zone and discover whether this is the life you want for yourself – the life of a performer in London’s West End. And, ”

A Week In the Life is packaged to include flights, accommodation, meals, transport and the full training schedule. Auditions will be held in Malta in mid-October.

www.aweekinthelife.co.uk