Sunday, September 18, 2016, 17:22

Dazed & Confused Records showcase at Liquid

Dean Demanuele

Dean Demanuele

Dazed & Confused Records are hosting their first label showcase in Malta on September 20 at Liquid Club, San Ġwann. The record label has already successfully showcased its artists in front of clubbers in Berlin, Prague and Zurich every year.

Dazed & Confused Records is the brainchild of Maltese music producer Dean Demanuele. Dean started his musical journey in the UK, working with techno and deep house artists Pig & Dan. Thanks to connections in the industry made through the duo, Dean then moved to Berlin, Germany, where he spent the next three years producing and giving a number of international gigs. The artiste recently moved back to Malta, where he divides his time between playing local events, maintaining numerous commitments with foreign clubs and events and running his own label, Dazed & Confused records.

The showcase event being organized in Malta has a line-up that includes Dean Demanuele, Kim Pixa, Lenn back to back with Daniel Heinrich, KNTRL and F//asco.

https://shop.trackagescheme.com/event/dazed-confused-showcase-at-liquid-club/

