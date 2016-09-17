'Refugees welcome' - thousands chant in London

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London chanting "refugees are welcome here" in a bid to urge the government to take more action on the migrant crisis.

Organised by Solidarity with Refugees, groups such as Amnesty International, Oxfam, Medecins Sans Frontieres, the Refugee Council and Stop the War Coalition joined forces for the Refugees Welcome demonstration.

On Monday, the UN Summit for refugees and migrants hosted by Barack Obama will be held in New York and is set to be attended by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The capital's Park Lane came alive with a sea of colourful placards carrying slogans such as "no-one is illegal", "stop the drowning","choose love" and "be human", as protesters began the procession.

In a nod to the imminent summit, they chanted: "Theresa May, you will say refugees are welcome here."

Solidarity with Refugees director Ros Ereira said "so far" she thinks there has been a lack of leadership over taking action on the issue.

Speaking to the Press Association, she said: "This week is going to be Theresa May's first opportunity as our Prime Minister to represent us at a global summit.

"I really hope she is going to set the tone for what kind of a country we can be post Brexit and with her new leadership.

"Hopefully she will want to portray us as an open, tolerant, welcoming society that wants to play an important role on the global stage and lead an appropriate global humanitarian response."

According to the UN's refugee agency, more than 3,200 people have died or gone missing attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year.

Figures show a total of almost 300,000 people have attempted the journey and thousands remain stranded in Greece and Italy in poor living conditions.

Shortly following the publication of refugee toddler Alan Kurdi's body washed up on a Turkish beach, last year's Refugees Welcome event attracted 100,000 demonstrators, organisers say.

Continuing the message, they marched to Parliament Square where religious leaders, actors and figures are set to take to the stage for a rally.

The government agreed to resettle 20,000 Syrian refugees by 2020 after last year's rally.

Ms Ereira said progress since then has been much too slow.

"We were really excited to hear the agreement was made we would be settling 20,000 over five years," she said.

"Obviously I was always going to wish it would be more and better than that - but it was a huge step in the right direction.

"We are not on track to be meeting that commitment at the moment and of course we need to be doing more.

"The situation is growing, it is not decreasing - it is not going away and there are people dying and we need to stop that happening."

Demonstrator Maria Spirova, who came to the UK from Bulgaria in 2011, said "this seems to be the biggest issue of our time".

"Not being involved means not living on this planet," the 32-year-old, who lives in Oxford, said.

"It seems there are unrelenting numbers of people for which life means ending up living without prospects in a tent somewhere.

"Huge swathes of humanity are being denied a life."

People of all ages joined the chanting crowd, including 73-year-old Jose Peto, from Southend-on-Sea.

She told the Press Association: "Refugees are the same as everybody. We are bombing their countries, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, and refusing to take them is criminal."

Daniel Harris, from London, was taking part in the march despite being on crutches and suffering from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 35-year-old said he wanted to "show his solidarity" and that the "Government is not doing enough".

"With more education, people would realise this is a humanitarian issue and not an economic one. It is really disgusting that not enough is being done," he added.