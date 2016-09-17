Local football fixtures
Today
Hibs Stadium: BOV Premier League 6pm Mosta vs Gżira United; 8pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Floriana.
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 6pm Pembroke Athleta vs Hibernians; 8pm Balzan vs Valletta.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 6pm Rabat Ajax vs Sirens; 8.15pm Mqabba vs Żebbuġ Rangers.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division Two 6pm Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Mġarr; 8.15pm St George’s vs Mellieħa.
Mosta: BOV Division Two: 6pm Attard vs Swieqi United; 8.15pm Għaxaq vs Marsaxlokk.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Two 6pm Qrendi vs Siġġiewi; 8.15pm Gudja United vs San Ġwann.
Kerċem: Gozo FA Division Two 4pm St Lawrence Spurs vs Sannat Lions; 6pm Qala Saints vs Żebbuġ Rovers.
Tomorrow
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 6pm Ħamrun Spartans vs St Andrew’s; 8pm Sliema Wanderers vs Birkirkara.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division One 6pm Għargħur vs Senglea Athletic; 8.15pm Qormi vs Pietà Hotspurs.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 6pm Melita vs Marsa; 8.15pm Naxxar Lions vs Lija Athletic.
Mosta: BOV Division Three 6pm Sta Luċija vs Kirkop United; 8.15pm Xgħajra Tornadoes vs Marsaskala.
Luxol Stadium: BOV Division Three 6pm Sta Venera Lightnings vs Mtarfa; 8.15pm Żurrieq vs Mdina Knights.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Three 6pm Msida St Joseph vs Ta’ Xbiex; 8.15pm Dingli Swallows vs Kalkara.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division Two 4pm Xagħra United vs Nadur Youngsters; 6pm Għajnsielem vs Xewkija Tigers.
Kerċem: Women’s Division One 10am Gozo vs Hibernians.
Kirkop: Women’s U-17 league 9am Raiders vs Mosta; 10.30am Kirkop United vs Mġarr United; noon Ħamrun Spartans vs Birkirkara.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.