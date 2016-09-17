Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Activists of Kamp Emergenza Ambjent, a coalition of green groups, make their way through a fence into a restricted area of Manoel Island in Gzira on September 10. The activists entered an area of the island that had been blocked off for 16 years by Midi, a company with a concession on the island. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Activists of Kamp Emergenza Ambjent, a coalition of green groups, set up their tents on Manoel Island in Gzira on September 10. The activists entered an area of the island that had been blocked off for 16 years by Midi, a company with a concession on the island. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An activist and her children walk close to the foreshore of Manoel Island in Gzira on September 10. The activists of Kamp Emergenza Ambjent, a coalition of green groups, entered an area of the island that had been blocked off for 16 years by Midi, a company with a concession on the island. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

People make their way onto Manoel Island after Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent took matters into its own hands and cut through one of the gates to set up camp below the fort. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A dog enjoys the foreshore at Fort Manoel on September 12 after Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent took matters into its own hands and cut through one of the gates to set up camp below the fort. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Residents and activists enjoy the foreshore at Fort Manoel on September 12 after Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent took matters into its own hands and cut through one of the gates to set up camp below the fort. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A woman sunbathes beneath Fort Manoel on September 12 after Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent took matters into its own hands and cut through one of the gates to set up camp below the fort. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Creepers are seen on a wall of the Lazzaretto Hospital on Manoel Island in Gzira on September 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An abandoned social club on Manoel Island is seen on September 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

EU council President Donald Tusk walks by Armed Forces soldiers as he arrives at Auberge de Castille for talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Valletta on September 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Mgr Carmelo Zammit is ordained as at the new Bishop of Gibraltar during a ceremony at the Cathedral in Mdina on September 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mgr Carmelo Zammit is ordained as at the new Bishop of Gibraltar during a ceremony at the Cathedral in Mdina on September 8. The episcopal ordination was headed by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishop Ralph Heskett. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ivan Grech Mintoff addresses the media in a press conference regarding the Libyan medical visa scandal in Sliema on September 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Pilgrims on bikes follow a pick-up truck carrying a large image of Our Lady of Graces, protector of cyclists, during the annual bike pilgrimage on September 11 as they pass through Hamrun. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

People look at impounded cars during an auction organised by Transport Malta in Pembroke on September 10 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A fish monger slices a piece of swordfish at the Fish Festival in Marsaxlokk on September 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tourists enjoy a ride on a fishing boat at the Fish Festival in Marsaxlokk on September 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man collects salt from the salt pans in Qbajjar in Gozo on September 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Salt collection is in full swing at the Qbajjar salt pans in Gozo on September 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People enjoy an open day at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa on September 8, after the fort underwent extensive restoration works. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People gather to view re-enactments during an open day at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa on September 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A re-enactor pauses for a break during an open day at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa on September 8, after the fort underwent extensive restoration works. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People enjoy an open day at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa on September 8, after the fort underwent extensive restoration works. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The view of a replica of Għargħur’s parish church, dedicated to St Bartholomew, made out of stone, pebbles and shells, in Gharghur on September 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Victor Camilleri checks the replica of Għargħur’s parish church, dedicated to St Bartholomew and made out of stone, pebbles and shells, in Gharghur on September 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman and her dog sit on a wall in Gharghur near the replica of Għargħur’s parish church, dedicated to St Bartholomew, on September 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Workers erect scaffolding on the facade of Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta on September 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Workers erect scaffolding on the facade of Palazzo Ferreria, opposite the former Royal Opera House, in Valletta on September 14. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A windmill and olive trees are seen at the San Niklaw Estate in Żejtun on September 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An olive picker chooses some olives harvested at the San Niklaw Estate in Żejtun on September 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

St Mark’s Church ceiling in Rabat, a ¼ scale prototype for St John’s Co Cathedral, is seen in Mdina on September 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An Israeli Air Force Hercules C130 lands at Malta International Airport in Gudja on September 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Crewmembers enjoy the shade under an Israeli Air Force Hercules C130 after it made a stop off in Malta on September. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Aircraft are parked around the Lufthansa Technik hangar at Malta International Airport on September 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An old sailing vessel and Nazzarenu Church in Sliema are seen from Fort Manoel on September 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Fishing boats are seen berthed in the fishing port of Marsaxlokk on September 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

High-rise apartment blocks at Tigne in Sliema on September 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A high-rise block under construction forms part of the Pender Place complex in St Julian’s on September 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A container ship leaves the Malta Freeport on September 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A juvenile honey buzzard flies low over Buskett on September 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A juvenile honey buzzard flies low over Buskett with the Delimara Power Station seen in the background on September 13. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Azure Window at Dwejra in Gozo is seen on September 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Birkirkara’s Ryan Scicluna attempts to stop Hamrun Spartans forward Haruna Garba by pulling his shirt during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 11. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Floriana’s Ignazio Varela (left) fouls Balzan’s Anderson during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s players celebrate after defeating Floriana 1-0 in their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Ground staff walk on the pitch as the turf is watered by sprinklers in between matches at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Valletta’s Federico Falcone (right) celebrates with Romeu Romao after he scored a spectacular goal against Pembroke Athleta during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi