Teen sues parents over 500 embarrassing photos they uploaded to Facebook
An Austrian teenager angry at her parents' insistence on sharing baby photos of herself on Facebook has taken a dramatic step to have them removed - by suing them in court.
The 18-year-old is suing her parents over some 500 photos they have uploaded to a family album and shared with their 700-odd Facebook friends. The photos include many of the girl's childhood, including some of her potty training and another of her lying naked in bed as a toddler.
The woman's father insists he has every right to upload the photos, as he was the photographer. "It's a nice family album that's been well-received by our Facebook friends," he said.
But his daughter has a very different view on things. "They knew no shame. Every stage was photographed and then made public."
An initial court date has been set for November.
