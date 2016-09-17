'We just want our daughter's phone back,' grieving parents plead

Josephine Boni had the face of her daughter Johanna tattooed on her arm.

The grieving parents of a woman who died in a horrific traffic accident last January are hoping that their daughter’s mobile phone is returned to them, as it contained sentimental photos, videos and messages.

The Samsung S4 is the only item that went missing from what was being carried by motorcyclist Johanna Boni when she crashed into a cement mixer in Labour Avenue, Naxxar on January 5. The 27-year-old was riding her Kawasaki ER6N to work when the accident happened.

Speaking from their home in Sicily, her parents, Josephine and Giuseppe Boni, said the mobile phone contained images, videos and messages that they, as grieving parents, were longing to see.

“The mobile phone has no value at all, but for us it has immense sentimental value. We are prepared to replace it with a more modern one if it is returned to us,” Ms Boni’s parents told the Times of Malta.

Even if it’s broken, I cannot begin to describe how sentimentally valuable it is to us

They plucked up the courage to appeal for the missing mobile phone after seeing a similar appeal by another grieving mother in this newspaper earlier this week. Lucianne Licari said she was still hoping that the mobile phone belonging to 17-year-old Tara Malou Licari, who died in a traffic accident two months ago, would be returned to her family.

Mr and Mrs Boni said they had waited all this time because it was only recently – and after plenty of insistence from their lawyers, Michael and Lucio Sciriha – that their daughter’s personal effects had been passed on to them.

Johanna holding the mobile phone which went missing after her fatal accident.

They said the police had given them the Crocs mobile phone cover and €20 that their daughter had placed between the phone and its cover, but the mobile was not there.

They said the police told them they were never in possession of a mobile phone belonging to their daughter. They doubt, however, how the theory that the mobile phone went flying during the accident could hold water when the cover had no scratches and the money was still there.

Ms Boni’s parents had recently been given items their daughter had on her person at the time of the accident: three rings, piercings, a bunch of keys with a bunny keychain that her mother had given her a few months before and the red mobile phone cover.

They were also given her backpack, which contained clothes and an old iPhone that their daughter kept with an Italian SIM card. Her parents said the authorities made grieving even more difficult for them, since they had to “fight” for their daughter’s personal belongings.

“It took us eight months of perseverance to get the personal belongings and now we are told the mobile is missing. I am not blaming the police or the first aiders or accusing anyone of stealing the mobile, despite having my suspicions, but I am simply appealing for my daughter’s mobile phone to be returned to us.

“Even if it’s broken, I cannot begin to describe how sentimentally valuable it is to us,” an emotional Mr Boni said.