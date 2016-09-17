Travelling soft toy goes missing in action

Ahfood on board the Gozo ferry.

Some soft toys are clearly more equal than others. And for two friends from Hong Kong, losing Ahfood is like losing a close buddy.

So when Leung Wai Chun Canny saw the travelling companion being blown off a St Julian's hotel roof, panic ensued!

Ahfood is a stuffed toy whose production has been stopped in Hong Kong. In addition, this particular soft toy had been specifically modified with a built-in structure so that it could perform different actions.

Leung Wai Chun Canny tied the soft toy to a ledge at the Le Méridien Hotel rooftop swimming pool last Thursday as she wanted to take a photo of it but a sudden strong wind blew it down to the ground several floors below.

"My friends and I took Ahfood while travelling around the world. It is important to me in my life," Ho Kin Wai said.

Anybody with information of Ahfood's whereabouts is asked to send an e-mail to [email protected].