Advert
Saturday, September 17, 2016, 18:03

Travelling soft toy goes missing in action

Ahfood on board the Gozo ferry.

Ahfood on board the Gozo ferry.

Some soft toys are clearly more equal than others. And for two friends from Hong Kong, losing Ahfood is like losing a close buddy. 

So when Leung Wai Chun Canny saw the travelling companion being blown off a St Julian's hotel roof, panic ensued!

Ahfood is a stuffed toy whose production has been stopped in Hong Kong. In addition, this particular soft toy had been specifically modified with a built-in structure so that it could perform different actions.

Leung Wai Chun Canny tied the soft toy to a ledge at the Le Méridien Hotel rooftop swimming pool last Thursday as she wanted to take a photo of it but a sudden strong wind blew it down to the ground several floors below. 

"My friends and I took Ahfood while travelling around the world. It is important to me in my life," Ho Kin Wai said.

Anybody with information of Ahfood's whereabouts is asked to send an e-mail to [email protected].

The owners are going to town to try to retrieve the soft toy.The owners are going to town to try to retrieve the soft toy.
Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. What is wrong with this photo of St...

  2. Google eyes Malta's streets from Monday

  3. 'Hunters nearly killed me while I was...

  4. Muscle man makes short shrift of heavy...

  5. Watch: Police officers and locked gates...

  6. Watch: Filfla in the spotlight in new...

  7. More buses to southern Malta as MPT ends...

  8. Marsaxlokk councillor assaulted...

  9. Snorkeler dies in Comino, workman critical

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed