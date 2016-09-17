Travelling soft toy goes missing in action
Some soft toys are clearly more equal than others. And for two friends from Hong Kong, losing Ahfood is like losing a close buddy.
So when Leung Wai Chun Canny saw the travelling companion being blown off a St Julian's hotel roof, panic ensued!
Ahfood is a stuffed toy whose production has been stopped in Hong Kong. In addition, this particular soft toy had been specifically modified with a built-in structure so that it could perform different actions.
Leung Wai Chun Canny tied the soft toy to a ledge at the Le Méridien Hotel rooftop swimming pool last Thursday as she wanted to take a photo of it but a sudden strong wind blew it down to the ground several floors below.
"My friends and I took Ahfood while travelling around the world. It is important to me in my life," Ho Kin Wai said.
Anybody with information of Ahfood's whereabouts is asked to send an e-mail to [email protected].
