Saturday, September 17, 2016, 07:30

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's Maltese newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with news that the government is willing to meet with development consortium Midi and discuss public access to the Manoel Island foreshore. 

The Malta Independent reports Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the process of nominating Leo Brincat to the European Court of Auditors 'could have been handled better' by the Socialist MEP group. 

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil's suggestion of the Ombudsman or Auditor General as suitable candidates to be nominated to the European Court of Auditors. 

L-Orizzont writes that the Nationalist Party is being careful to limit space at the Floriana Granaries during its Independence Day celebrations, for fear of not filling it. 

 

