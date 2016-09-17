Prehistoric behaviour and a neolithic dump

Two pictures sent in to timesofmalta.com this afternoon only serve to reinforce the 'only in Malta' motto... where corners are cut and laws are breached.

The first picture shows a group of workmen on a building site in Naxxar this morning. The photo shows what appears to be a workman balancing on a plank of wood suspended by ropes, as his colleagues watch on. He is not wearing any safety harness.

The picture has been sent to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Another photo taken this morning shows two portaloos ungracefully deposited right in front of the Hypogeum entrance.

The Hypogeum in Paola is a subterranean structure dating to the Saflieni phase (3300-3000 BC) in Maltese pre-history.