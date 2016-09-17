Advert
Marsaxlokk councillor assaulted following fish festival row

The fish festival was held last weekend.

A Marsaxlokk local councillor suffered a cut in his lip after he was attacked by a monti hawker who, he says, objected to a fish festival being given priority over the flea market last Sunday.

Only fishmongers were allowed to set up stands at Sunday’s popular event, which was jointly organised by the council and the government.

Daniel Zerafa, 30, said, on Tuesday, he was confronted by a liquor and wine hawker and his female assistant who felt aggrieved for not being allowed to set up their stall as usual.

Councillor Daniel Zerafa.

“It all started with vulgar threats and insults and then, all of a sudden, I ended up being slapped and headbutted,” Mr Zerafa told this newspaper yesterday.

The Labour councillor, who required medical attention for the injuries he sustained, filed a police report and an investigation was launched.

“Though, of course, they had every right to dispute and criticise the council’s decision, this is not the way to convey one’s grievances,” he said.

The Marsaxlokk local council expressed solidarity with Mr Zerafa and deplored any form of violence against its members.

Any issues about the council’s decisions must be addressed in a civil manner through discussions with the local administration, the council said.

