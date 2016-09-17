Advert
Saturday, September 17, 2016, 13:25

Woman airlifted to hospital following Comino rescue operation

Photo: Daniel Cachia

Photo: Daniel Cachia

Updated 2.24pm - Added ERRC details

A Dutch woman has been airlifted to hospital after finding herself in trouble while snorkelling off Comino, an Armed Forces spokesman said.

The woman's partner alerted a group of nearby divers, who in turn contacted Comino lifeguards from the Emergency Response Rescue Corps. Lifeguards then alerted the AFM, which immediately undertook a rescue operation. 

Photo: Daniel CiliaPhoto: Daniel Cilia

Rescue launch DP06 was dispatched from Gozo and the AFM's newest helicopter was also sent to the site. A rescue team administered CPR to the woman before winching her up to the helicopter and flying her to St Luke's. She was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. 

The rescue happened at around 12.30pm, an AFM spokesman said. 

Correction: In initial statements, officials had said that the victim was a man. This has now been corrected.

