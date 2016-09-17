Advert
Saturday, September 17, 2016, 14:58

Malta has highest number of job vacancies in EU

Malta had the highest number of job vacancies in the EU in the second quarter of this year, official statistics show. 

This means that despite Malta having the second highest rate of jobs growth in the EU in the same quarter, employers were still seeking more employees to cater for the opportunities, the government said. 

Employers in Malta had double the EU average where job opportunities were concerned. 

Manufacturing and construction operators were seeking to increase jobs by 3.4 per cent, according to Eurostat.

"The job opportunities stick out even more knowing that in the last months Malta saw the number of those registering for work go down to a record low. This is a confirmation of the strong economic growth," the government said. 

It also highlighted Eurostat figures which showed that in the second quarter of 2016, salaries in Malta increased by 1.5 per cent. 

 

 

