'Hunters nearly killed me while I was snorkelling'

Mr Haston rescued one of the birds, but it later died. Photo: steviehaston.blogspot.com.mt

A British-Maltese man has claimed that hunters nearly killed him and his colleague when they shot three honey buzzards [kuċċarda] as he was snorkelling yesterday.

Stevie Haston wrote about his brush with death on his personal blog and posted photos of one of the protected birds hit.

"A very large band of honey buzzards flew next to us and we were nearly shot. Two hunters were firing at the buzzards without care for us. Buzzards are protected, but so theoretically are swimmers!" Mr Haston wrote in an entry he titled 'Death of hope and 3 honey buzzards'.

In his blog post, Mr Haston said that hunters kept shooting despite his yells.

Photo: steviehaston.blogspot.com.mt

Having swum to safety, he managed to recoup the shivering body of one of the birds hit by the hunters' bullets. Despite his best efforts, the bird later died.

Honey buzzards, like all birds of prey, are a protected species under Maltese law.

Mr Haston said the hunter responsible was riding a dirt bike, and was part of a larger group of "maybe 10 hunters shooting birds over the sea on this section of the cliff."

He described the hunters as sadistic, noting that even if they were shooting at non-protected birds, they were not doing it with any intention of retrieving them.

"You can't collect birds from the bottom of 50-60 metre cliffs," he noted.

Mr Haston subsequently reported the incident to police. "The best day I have had for years was exploded by...multiple illegal shotguns," he wrote.

Earlier this week, the government rebuffed calls by BirdLife Malta to shut down the autumn hunting season, saying such requests had to be made by the Ornis Committee.