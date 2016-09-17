Hero's welcome for Salvu Mallia at PN: "I trust Busuttil is the best to lead country"

Simon Busuttil interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi.

Popular television presenter Salvu Mallia who was touted to contest the next general election with a new political party, this evening stole the limelight at a political discussion held on the Granaries.

"I am throwing my weight behind Simon Busuttil as I believe he is the right man to cleanse the country from corruption which under Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has gone rife," he told the jubilant crowd who gave him a hero's welcome.

He was speaking during the Nationalist Party's celebrations to mark the 52nd anniversary of Independence.

Mr Mallia made this declaration in a short address after PN leader Simon Busuttil who was being interviewed by Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi, gave him the floor for a few minutes.

"I was one of those who in the last election voted for Dr Muscat and like me many others who were fed up with the situation. The PN has only himself to blame for such defeat," he added.

"However, I could not take it any more and spoke out during the American University of Malta debate. I was bound to express my views, as we are not living in a fiefdom."

"After tasting Dr Muscat, I realised he did not represent what I voted for, even with simple things like hiring his own car to himself from taxpayer's money."

He added that at one point he could not take it any longer and felt the need to express his views in public.

Commenting on his change of heart not to join one of the two major parties, contrary to what he had declared just a few months ago, he argued that the situation was so "desperate" that the only real prospect for the country to regain its reputation was through the PN led by Dr Busuttil.

Nevertheless he said that he still believed that a third party in parliament would be healthy, as long as it would not play in the hands of a corrupt government.

As for his role in the party, Mr Mallia said he was ready to serve the people on behalf of the Nationalist Party, while expressing his concern that a section of the electorate was completely blinded and would never switch parties.

In his reaction Dr Busuttil, said that Labour voters were switching to the PN.

"I am meeting them on several occasions. One of them told me he would be voting PN, as he could not stand a party in government (PL) who had no principles," Dr Busuttil said.

Earlier, the PN leader announced that the party would be unveiling a detailed study on its plans for Malta to have an alternative transport system, which he pointed out was a tram and not an underground train.

"Our studies show that a tram service would be much more feasible than an underground service. This is part of our long-term vision to reduce traffic," he said.

"This is a revolutionary system which shows that we are not wasting our time in Opposition. We are carrying out this study and will be in a position to release the details shortly. It is ironic that such vision is coming from the Opposition party."

Asked why the party was already gearing for a general election he said it had been agreed long ago for the PN to be ready by this month.

Dr Busuttil also expressed himself on extending free childcare facilities to unemployed parents and allowing employees to use their sick leave to look after their sick children.

Referring to the controversial citizenship scheme, Dr Busuttil reiterated his opposition in principle against it but said that a PN government would first evaluate the situation before deciding to abolish it or not.

The PN leader also defended the party's decision not to publish the name of those who loaned money to it, through the cedoli scheme. However, he made it clear that anyone pretending anything in return from the party would rather ask for the money back, as he was not willing to commit himself on such shady deals.

Dr Busuttil fended off criticism on the stance taken by the PN MEPs against the nomination of Leo Brincat for the European Court of Auditors.

"We made it clear that his support for Dr Mizzi in the no-confidence motion would land him in hot water in the EP grilling". The most important thing was Malta's reputation, and to convey a message that we are against Panama Scandal, he added.

Nevertheless the PN leader pointed out that Mr Brincat was rejected by a landslide including Labour's political group, the European Socialists.

"His problem was that he turned a blind eye to the Panama Papers scandal and now he cannot sit on an entity whose remit is to scrutinize finances," he said.