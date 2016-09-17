Four hurt, one seriously, in Marsa bypass collision

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash on Marsa bypass yesterday evening.

The accident happened at around 9pm, when a 19-year-old Birkirkara resident driving a Kia Pride towards Marsa lost control of his vehicle, ran over the road's centre strip and smashed into a Toyota Yaris heading in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old Kia driver had two other passengers in the car at the time of the crash, both also 19 years old and from Birkirkara.

All four people involved in the crash were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. One of the passengers is seriously injured, while the other three suffered slight injuries.

The Civil Protection Department was roped in to help on the crash site. Police say they are investigating.