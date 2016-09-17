Customs catch couple with 4kg of cannabis hidden in car

A Maltese woman with an infant daughter was caught with 4kg of cannabis hidden in her car as she arrived by boat from Sicily, the customs department has said.

Customs officials found the drugs hidden in packages by the car engine as the woman prepared to disembark late on Thursday evening.

The woman's partner, who was waiting for her in Malta, subsequently admitted to police that the drugs were his.

Both the man and woman remain in police custody. The infant is being cared for by its next-of-kin.