Board for Academy of Disciplined Forces holds maiden meeting

Updated 12.45pm - Added names of board members

Professor Tanya Mifsud-Bonnici is to head a newly-appointed board tasked with providing strategy and vision for an academy for the disciplined forces.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said Prof. Mifsud-Bonnici and her colleagues would be providing advice to Academy Commandant Joseph Cachia to ensure training standards were "excellent".

The board will also help director of studies Paul Caruana ensure that Academy courses are in line with National Commission for Higher and Further Education and the Malta Qualifications Council requirements.

A law establishing a unified training academy for Malta's disciplined forces came into force last month. The academy, which is based in Ta' Kandja, will provide training to members of Malta's various disciplined forces.

The board comprises representatives from the Armed Forces, Police Force, Civil Protection, Corradino Correctional Facility, the University of Malta and Mcast, as well as two members directly appointed by the Home Affairs Minister.

Board members

Tanya Mifsud-Bonnici (chairwoman)



Jeffrey Curmi (AFM)



Lawrence Cutajar (Malta Police Force)



John Rizzo (CPD)



Paul DeBattista (CCF)



Ivan Paul Grixti (UoM)



Eric Flask (Mcast)



Joseph Bonello (Ministerial appointment)



Josephine Abdilla (Ministerial appointment)



