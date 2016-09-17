Airplane pyrotechnics display for this year’s air show

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

This year’s air show will feature a pyrotechnics display set off from the Italian team Pioneers’ aircraft, Malta Aviation Society president Joe Ciliberti announced today.

The 2016 Malta International Airshow will be divided into two sections.

The static display will be held at the Malta International Airport, while the flying display will be held offshore and can be best viewed from Smart City Malta.

Mr Ciliberti said the air show would feature participants from Malta, France, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This would be the first time that the Ukrainian Air Force will be participating in the air show.

All aircraft participating in the air show will be on display at the airport on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 1.30pm.

The Airfield can be accessed from Ħal-Farruġ Road.

Entrance, including parking, will cost €8. 14-year-olds and younger will be granted access free of charge.

The flying display will start at 5pm till 7.30pm.

Entrance will be free, with a parking charge administered and managed by Smart City Malta.

The flying display will feature the last-ever display by the Italian AF AB212 as the Italian Military Mission winds down its search and rescue mission in Malta, a joint aircraft/helicopter display by AFM, and a fly by a P-8 Poseidon operated by the US Navy, that is on its first-ever deployment to Europe.

The Polish national display team, Team ISKRA, will provide the audience with a full aerobatic display, while the powerful Ukrainian AF Sukoi 27 Flanker will show off the aircraft’s capabilities.

The same programme will be followed on both Saturday and Sunday.

A transport service from the airport to Smart City will be provided, while Bus number 3 will be operating directly from Valletta to Smart City.

It is important to note that the traffic around Smart City will be one-way from the Kalkara side towards Smart City, and then leaving from the Xgħajra side.

The organisers also warned drone owners that flying drones at both sites is strictly forbidden.

Mr Ciliberti said that the Malta Aviation Society worked closely with Transport Malta as regards both surface vessels and aviation matters to ensure safety at the event.